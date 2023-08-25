scorecardresearch
Mizoram bridge collapse: Railways forms 4-member high-level committee to probe accident

At least 23 workers died after a steel girder for an under-construction railway bridge collapsed at a construction site at Sairang near Aizawl on Wednesday at around 11 AM.

Written by India News Desk
Mizoram, Aizawl
Personnel of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department's quick response team conduct a rescue operation after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed on Wednesday, near Aizawl, Mizoram, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: Video grab @Lalchamliana12/PTI)

Following the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram’s Aizawl that killed 22, Railways ministry has constituted a four-member high-level committee to inquire into the cause of the collapse.

At least 23 workers died after a steel girder for an under-construction railway bridge collapsed at a construction site at Sairang near Aizawl on Wednesday at around 11 AM. Bodies of 22 migrant workers from West Bengal’s Malda district have been recovered so far. Search is on for one remaining person.

The committee will submit its report within one month from the date of formation, according to the order issued by the Railways ministry on Thursday, reports PTI.

Also Read
Also Read

The team would comprise of: BP Awasthi of RDSO, Dr Dipti Ranjan Sahoo of IIT Delhi Sharad Kumar Agarwal of IRICEN and Sandeep Sharma, Chief Bridge Engineer, NF Railway.

“Works-I branch of the Railway board will be the nodal branch for the functioning of the committee and submission of report for consideration by the railway board, implementation of the committee’s recommendation and all related issues,” the order said.

A total of 26 workers were working on the girder, which had been at a height of around 100 metres in the hilly terrain of the region, when it collapsed.

Railways said the accident was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the workers, and Rs 50,000 compensation for those injured.

Indian Railways

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 16:47 IST

