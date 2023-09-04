scorecardresearch
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: How to download voter slip?

The ECI has already started the procedure of verifying one’s voter registration status and issuing voter’s slips. Get your voters’ slip online.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Mizoram assembly election, Mizoram assembly election 2023, Mizoram election dates, Mizoram
Mizoram Assembly Election Polls 2023: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Express file photo.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Mizoram is one of the five states that will hold Assembly elections by the end of 2023. The official dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). At present, the state is governed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front party.

Mizoram has 40 constituencies in which 27 members are from MNF party, 6 are from the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress got 5 seats while BJP could only secure 1 seat in 2018 elections. This year’s elections could be a stepping stone for CM Zoramthanga as he will be the longest serving Chief Minister in the history of Mizoram if he is able to secure a majority in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

The ECI has already started the procedure of verifying one’s voter registration status and issuing voter’s slips. As a voter, it is essential to obtain voter slips as it contains information like polling booth details, election dates, and location.

Candidates can also acquire voter slip through online mode by following below mentioned steps:

  • Visit National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) official website- https://www.nvsp.in.
  • Click on “Search in Electoral Roll” option
  • You will be given 2 options to verify yourself.

a. First Option: Search by Details:

  • Enter your name, your father’s or husband’s name, your age/date of birth, and your gender.
  • Enter to specify your state, district, and assembly constituency.

b. Second Option: Search by EPIC Number (voter ID card number):

  • Enter your EPIC number (voter ID card number) and your state.
  • Upon entering these details, the website will provide you with your voter information based on the provided criteria.
  • If your name does not appear on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ response.

Mizoram Elections 2023

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 15:57 IST

