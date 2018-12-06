Mizoram Assembly Election Result: Will Congress be able to retain its solitary northeast state

Mizoram Assembly Election Result will be out on December 11

Mizoram Assembly Election Result: Mizoram is the only state in the northeastern part of the country where BJP is not in the power. The 40 seat-assembly is also crucial for Congress as it has seen BJP forming governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura. The saffron party is in power in Nagaland and Meghalaya as a partner of a ruling coalition.

A total of seven political parties and 201 candidates are in the fray in the state. Major political parties are Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram People’s Conference, Zoram People’s Movement, National People’s Party (NPP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and BJP.

Previous assembly results:

Mizoram is always considered as the stronghold of Congress. Congress and MNF have been power since 1987. In 2013 Assembly polls, Congress got a staggering 34 out of 40 seats. MNF came second with five seats and Mizoram People’s Conference managed to secure a single assembly seat. Though BJP has not won a single seat in 2013, it is hoping to be the kingmaker by fielding 39 candidates.

Major issues

-Incumbent Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is facing a major issue in the form of total prohibition of alcohol in the state.

-MNF has promised a complete ban. Mizoram is a state where women voters form more numbers than male. BJP has fielded six women candidates.

-One of the major issues is Mizoram Divorce Ordinance, 2008. MNF has launched a scathing attack at Congress.

-The ordinance was promulgated by MNF but Congress is yet to formalise the ordinance.

-The infrastructural issue like the construction of roads is a key factor in this election.

-Apart from these, illegal immigration from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh is also a pivotal point concerning parties.

The political duel between Thanhawla and former CM and Zoram People’s Movement leader Zoramthanga is an interesting one.