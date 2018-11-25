Mizoram Assembly election: How displaced Bru voters can make big difference

Mizoram assembly election: With barely days to go for the assembly elections in Mizoram, displaced Bru voters have been touted to play a pivotal role in the government formation. The place of voting for over 11,0000 Bru voters has already become the most controversial issue in the run up to the Mizoram Assembly polls which will be held on November 28.

A major controversy erupted after questions were raised whether Bru voters, who have been staying in relief camps of Tripura, will exercise their franchise in polling stations set up there or travel to Mizoram to cast votes. This has led to replacement of the Chief Electoral Officer S B Shashank. The Election Commission has appointed IAS officer Ashish Kundra as Mizoram’s new chief electoral officer. The Election commission has decided to hold polling for Bru refugees at the inter-state border village of Kanhmun in Mamit district of Mizoram

The votes of the Bru refugee voters will be very crucial. These voters are spread over nine constituencies. In Mizoram, average voters per seat are 19,000 and the nine constituencies where Bru voters form a sizeable presence may prove to be the difference.

The six camps of the Bru refugees are located between two km and 10 km from the inter-state border between Tripura and Mizoram. The highest number of Brus are registered in Mamit district which has Hachhek, Dampa and Mamit constituencies with 14 per cent of the total voters being refugees It is followed by Kolasib district with 3.5 per cent of its total voters being Brus. The district has Tuirial, Kolasib and Serlui Assembly seats.In Lunglei district, less than one per cent of the total voters are Bru refugees. According to the final electoral roll published on September 27 this year, Mizoram has 7,68,181 voters.

BJP is eyeing to open its account in Mizoram by securing the votes of ethnic minorities such as the Chakmas and Brus.