‘Misuse of power’: Manish Sisodia on L-G overturning Kejriwal govt’s decision on lawyers panel to represent Delhi Police in riots cases

Manish Sisodia says Anil Baijal misusing power of the L-G’s office.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has termed as “misuse of power” the decision of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to overturn the the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to reject the Delhi Police’s panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the High Court and Supreme Court.

“Lieutenant Governor has the power but Supreme Court has said that it should be used in rarest of rare case. Choice of advocates to fight the northeast Delhi violence case shows misuse of power,” senior AAP leader and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The L-G had on Thursday overturned the Delhi Cabinet’s decision rejecting the Delhi Police’s panel of lawyers. According to an official statement, Anil Baijal has directed the Home department to grant approval to the proposed panel of lawyers.

The AAP government said that according to the Constitution, it is bound to implement the LG’s order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi cabinet headed by Arvind Kejriwal had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, arguing it will not help a ‘free-and-fair’ trial of the cases related to the riots in northeast areas of the national capital in February.

L-G Anil Baijal had rejected the cabinet decision by exercising his special power under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. “The L-G invoked special powers granted to him under the Constitution. The Home Department has been ordered to approve the panel chosen by the Delhi Police. The Delhi government will now have to implement the order at any cost as it is mandated by the Constitution,” a CM office statement said.

The northeast Delhi riots in February had claimed 53 lives and left many injured. The riots took place after pro and anti CAA supporters clashed with each other.