Misuse of power by anti-Dalit BJP: Mayawati day after I-T attaches brother’s Rs 400-crore Noida property

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati’s remark comes a day after the I-T department attached Rs 400 crore Noida property of her brother Anand Kumar.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged misuse of government machinery to “frame opposition leaders” in fake cases after the Income Tax department attached her brother’s property worth Rs 400 crore in Noida. Alleging that the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are anti-Dalit, the BSP chief said that they were averse to the development of the backward classes.

“They (BJP and RSS) don’t want to see the development of Dalits and other backward classes in education, business or any other field. They are using various ways to create problems for this but our party is working for the development of these people,” she said, adding that the two organisations are casteists.

She said that the BJP sees no illegality in a family member of its own party leader becoming wealthy overnight, but if a Dalit becomes rich, the BJP leaders harass him. Mayawati said that it was in line with this policy of the government that her family members are also being harassed. “But my party (BSP) will not bend or bow to this,” she said.

“When members of their party or anyone related to them become wealthy overnight they consider it justified. However, if someone from our community does well they have problems with it. It is then when they misuse government machinery against us, which is condemnable,” she added.

On July 16, the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax Department issued an order to attach a Noida property, beneficially owned by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata. According to reports, a five-star hotel and other luxury facilities were planned to be created at the plot which is registered at no. 2A, Sector 94, Noida. Recently, Mayawati had appointed her brother Anand Kumar as national vice president of the BSP.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also expressed fear that the BJP government may target other Dalit leaders in the future and called for joining the hands against such forces.