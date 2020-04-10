Mistaken Territory! When Tamil Nadu police entered Karnataka, stopped its Home Minister during lockdown

Stopped and questioned in his own state by another state police, a flummoxed Bommai rang up Bengaluru rural district SP Ravi D Channannavar and directed him to evict the Tamil Nadu police.

Coronavirus lockdown: In an interesting incident, the Tamil Nadu police mistakenly entered Karnataka and stopped Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was incidentally visiting the place to take stock of the lockdown. The Tamil Nadu police had put up a barricade in a border area which was in Karnataka. During this time, Karnataka Home Minister Bommai, who was touring the border areas to ensure lockdown was enforced efficiently, was stopped by Tamil Nadu police.

The Indian Express reports that Karnataka Home Minister Bommai was stopped and questioned by Tamil Nadu police when he was inspecting the border areas of his own state, Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu police stopped the Karnataka minister’s car and enquired about his identity and where he was going. The incident happened near the police check post set up at Attibele, the report said.

Stopped and questioned in his own state by another state police, a flummoxed Bommai rang up Bengaluru rural district SP Ravi D Channannavar and directed him to evict the Tamil Nadu police. Later, the minister tweeted about the incident and said that he had noticed Tamil Nadu police had put up barricades inside Karnataka territory. The minister wrote that he had asked the SP to remove Tamil Nadu police from there and deploy Karmataka police.

Incidentally, Tamil Nadu is the worst hit state in southern India with 834 positive cases of coronavirus. Karnataka, on the other hand, has reported 181 cases with 28 recoveries and five deaths. Almost every state has sealed its border to stop the spread of COVID-19. The country is under complete lockdown since March 25 and will remain so till April 14.

While some states are advocating an extension of the lockdown, some have already started working on a containment strategy under which places that have reported positive cases will be identified and sealed completely while rest of the places may be given a partial relaxation. However, the majority of the states have advised in favour of extending the lockdown.