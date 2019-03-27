Mission Shakti: Nitish Kumar calls it a historic moment, hails DRDO

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and its scientists for the success of ‘Mission Shakti’. Praising the DRDO and its scientists associated with “Mission Shakti”, Kumar expressed happiness on India becoming the fourth country in the world to join the exclusive club of space super powers after the US, Russia and China, an official release said. “I extend my greetings to them (DRDO and scientists) as the entire nation is proud of their achievements,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

“In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today,” he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.