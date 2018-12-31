Mission Bhagiratha: Telangana village gathers to garland its water taps!

In Telangana, the primary sources of drinking water are the Krishna and Godavari rivers. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

In the first week of December, residents of the Gothikoya village around 600 km southwest of Hyderabad, gathered to garland the new drinking water taps in front of their huts. The unusual celebration took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Days later, four new taps came up in Nagasala village of Mahbubnagar district, where residents had to earlier trek for nearly a kilometre to access clean water. Nagasala is a couple of hours by road from the state capital.

Mission Bhagiratha was launched in August 2016. It is Telangana’s ambitious project to supply drinking water to every household outside municipal corporation limits. As the project nears its deadline on March 31, 2019, government officials say that 1,00,200 km of the 1,04,749-km network of pipelines — which is around two-and-a-half times the Earth’s circumference — has been laid. The project is also aimed at resolving a serious health crisis in Nalgonda and Medak districts, where much of the groundwater is contaminated by fluoride.

Also Read: Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Can Modi government’s legislation sail through Upper House? What numbers say

The officials had been handed a stiff target by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his first official meeting: Make Telangana the first state where every house receives filtered drinking water through an individual connection in the kitchen or outside, he said. He came back to power this month.

Krupakar Reddy, engineer-in-chief of the Mission Bhagiratha said that as of today, the drinking water reaches bulk collection points in 22,947 villages. Whereas, the deadline to provide water at these collection points to the remaining 1,021 villages is January 10.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA from Adilabad said that the project covers remote Adivasi tribal hamlets, Dalit colonies, habitations in hillocks, Lambada settlements and forest dwellings. He added that it is taking some time to complete the work in remote villages in tribal areas, where there are habitations in hillocks or inside the forests. As per officials, houses in 17,000 habitations were provided individual drinking water tap connections as on December 18, 2018.

In Telangana, the primary sources of drinking water are the Krishna and Godavari rivers: southern Telangana receives 32.43 TMC from the Krishna; northern Telangana and the Godavari basin receive 53.38 TMC from the Godavari.