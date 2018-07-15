Mission 2019: PM Modi gifts Banasagar canal project to Uttar Pradesh, blasts Congress

“Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation, during their tenure,” Modi said in Mirzapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Bansagar canal project and laid the foundation of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to India, also slammed Opposition parties for ignoring farming projects. “Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects that were left incomplete throughout the nation, during their tenure,” Modi said in Mirzapur

The prime minister accused former governments of coming up with incomplete projects and stalling them. “You are the people who suffered through all of that…. had this project been completed beforehand, you would have been benefited by it two decades back,” Modi said.

Since BJP-NDA government has come to power, the development work in Purvanchal has accelerated, and its results can be seen by everyone, Modi added. The prime minister is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College and inaugurate 100 PM Jan Aushadi Kendras and a bridge over river Ganga.

The prime minister further slammed opposition for ignoring farmer rights. “Those who are indulging in politics in the name of farmers had no time to raise the prices of MSP (Minimum Support Price).. they sat on files,” Modi said.

“We are taking one step after the other to bridge the gap between the rich and poor…it’s result will soon be out for everyone to see…poor can now look you in the eyes, confidently,” Modi said.