‘Missing Tejashwi Yadav’ poster comes up in Muzaffarpur, announces Rs 5,100 reward for information about his whereabouts

A missing poster of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has come up in Muzaffarpur who has not made any public appearance since the Lok Sabha elections results last month. The poster declares a reward of Rs 5,100 for anyone who traces the missing leader. The post was put up by local social activist Tamanna Hashmi. Tamanna recently filed a petition in a court demanding that the Centre and state be taken to task for failing to check the number of children affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The Muzaffarpur district and adjoining districts are reeling under a severe outbreak of brain fever that has left nearly 150 children dead. "Missing! Missing! Missing! Whoever brings back Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will be given a reward of Rs 5,100," the poster reads. Interestingly, the poster comes just two days after senior RJD leader and party's national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said that Tejashwi may have gone to England to watch the cricket World Cup. Tejashwi has not made any comment in media or tweeted on the Encephalitis. He made his last public appearance in Patna after a meeting of the grand alliance constituents, which was held within a week of the results of the general election. Since then, the 30-year-old RJD leader who is a strong critic of Nitish Kumar has not made any appearance in the media. In June, he has shared only three tweets. While the first tweet came on Eid (June 4), the second one on June 9 on the occasion of Birsa Munda death anniversary. The third and last one came on June 11 to congratulate his jailed father Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. When RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, who a considered close aide of Tejashwi, was asked about his party leader's whereabouts, he claimed that Tejashwi is in New Delhi and keeping a close watch on the AES outbreak. Notably, Tejashwi had vociferously raised the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal last year. He had criticised the Nitish Kumar government and attracted media attention for his stand on the matter. But his sudden disappearance from the mainstream media has raised questions about his whereabouts.