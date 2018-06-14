Missing soldier’s body found after six months

Sepoy Shammi Singh (26) had gone missing on December 11, 2017, in the Kupwara district and his body was recovered yesterday, the officer said.

The body of a soldier, who went missing after a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district last year, has been found after six months, an Army officer said today. Sepoy Shammi Singh (26) had gone missing on December 11, 2017, in the Kupwara district and his body was recovered yesterday, the officer said. Singh was part of an operational team which was serving in the formidable heights along the Line of Control (LoC) and was swept away in a landslide during patrolling, he added. Two bodies had been recovered earlier, while Singh remained missing, the officer said. He said the search operations resumed after the snow melted and concluded yesterday with the recovery of Singh’s body.

The Army paid floral tributes to Singh at the Badami Bagh cantonment here. Chief of Staff of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen S K Sharma and other personnel attended the ceremony. Singh’s mortal remains were flown to his native Makroli village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours, the officer said. In this hour of grief, the Army stands with the martyr’s bereaved family, he added. Singh had joined the Army in 2012 and is survived by his parents.