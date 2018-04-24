Missing Indian man located at his Facebook friend’s residence in Pakistan, to be repatriated

A 24-year-old man from Punjab who had gone missing in Pakistan during Baisakhi celebrations, has been traced. The missing man was found at the residence of one of his Facebook friends in Punjab’s Sheikhpura in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported. The man will be repatriated via Wagah border.

The Express Tribune report said that the man, identified as Amarjit Singh – a resident of Amritsar — was among the 1,700 people who had gone to Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi. His disappearance was noticed when the group was preparing to return India after the festivities.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a charitable Trust, Singh had left the group on April 16 without telling anyone that he is going to meet his Facebook friend. Five days later on April 21, when the group noticed that Singh is missing, they raised the alarm. ETPB said that Singh’s passport, like other pilgrims, was with the Trust officials who informed the high-ranks officials about Singh’s disappearance.

Soon after this, a search operation was launched to locate him. During the probe it was found that Singh had disappeared on reaching Lahore from Nanakana Sahib, a district in Punjab province named after Guru Nanak.

Amir Hashmi, ETPB spokesperson confirmed that Singh will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.