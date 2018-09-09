Missing HDFC Vice President’s car found with blood stains from Mumbai’s Airoli

The special team of Mumbai police along with Crime Branch have raided several places across the metro city to trace HDFC Bank’s missing vice president Siddharth Sanghvi. Sanghvi (39) has been missing since September 5, 2018 (Wednesday) from his Kamala Mills office. The case further deepened when his car was found with blood stains in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli area on Thursday (September 6, 2018) evening.

On Saturday, the police said that they are yet to find concrete evidence to locate the HDFC official. The missing complaint was registered with the police at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg police station on Wednesday night. The police officials feel that the entire incident could be a case of abduction.

After the filing of an official complaint, the probe team got the first clue when Sanghvi’s cell phone was switched on for around five minutes on Thursday evening. The investigating officials traced the cell phone location to Airoli’s Koparkhairane. After reaching the spot, the officials only found his car but there was no clue of him. The police have sent the blood stains and other samples for a forensic test.

Apart from this, the investigators are also checking the car for a further clue. The officials also found the similar stains in the parking lot of HDFC Bank’s Kamala Mills office. The officials suspect that some other person might have escort Sanghvi on the day after he departed from office. The officials are checking the CCTV footage. The police are also checking the call data record to find any clue of his whereabouts. Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official had said that Sanghvi left office at around 7:30 am for home.