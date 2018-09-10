Missing HDFC Bank employee case: No arrest made in disappearance of 39-year-old Siddharth Sanghavi, says Mumbai Police

The missing bank executive’s car was found abandoned Friday in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat. (IE)

Police probing the disappearance of a 39-year-old bank executive were talking to his colleagues and other people known to him for clues to solve the case, an official said Monday. Siddharth Sanghavi, employed as a senior executive at a leading private sector bank, is reported missing since Wednesday last.

A senior official said no arrest has been made till now, but the police were speaking to Sanghavi’s colleagues and other people known to him to gather information as part of probe into the case. No arrest has been made until now, he said, adding the case was being probed from all angles. The missing bank executive’s car was found abandoned Friday in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat.

Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, used to travel to Kamala Mills compound in Parel, Central Mumbai, where his office is located. His family members lodged a missing person complaint at the N M Joshi Marg Police Station Central Mumbai when he did not return home till late Wednesday night.

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case. CCTV footages and Sanghavi’s phone call records are being analysed for clues, an official had said.