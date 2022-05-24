Missing Haryanvi singer’s mutilated body found buried after 12 days, accused called her on pretext of shooting music video

The body of a Haryanvi singer, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found buried near a highway in the state’s Rohtak district on Monday. Two accused have been arrested who have admitted to committing the crime.

The singer — identified as Sangeeta — lived in Delhi and was last seen by her family on May 11. Her family filed a case of kidnapping three days later.

The family accused two men who worked with her, named Ravi and Rohit, of kidnapping and killing her.

Sub Inspector Vikas, Meham Police, said that the singer’s mutilated body was found on Monday evening near Bhaini Bhairon village. She was called by the two accused on the pretext of making a music video.

“Two accused persons from Meham, Haryana arrested in the case, disclosed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill Sangeeta. They had called her on the pretext of making a music video. The body is preserved in PGI, Rohtak,” Vikas said.

He said the Meham Police found that an FIR under section 365 IPC was filed in the matter at Delhi’s Jaffarpur Police Station. “Sangeeta was missing since May 11. Delhi Police has arrested accused Anil, who’s on a 5-day remand. After post mortem, the case will be transferred to Delhi Police. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be strangulation,” he said.

The victim’s family had also alleged that she had gone with Rohit to Bhiwani to shoot a music video. Security camera footage from a hotel near Rohtak’s Meham showed them having dinner.

The family also accused the police of dragging their feet on the case. “She had no clothes on except her underwear,” they said.