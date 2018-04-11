Missing Delhi girl married to her kidnapper traced to Uttar Pradesh

The girl was reported missing on December 20, 2012 by her father, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said. (Photo for representation by Reuters)

A teenage girl reported missing over five years ago from Dwarka in Delhi was traced to a town in Uttar Pradesh and brought back, police said on Wednesday. But the minor is now a 21-year-old, married to the man who abducted her and the mother of his two children. Accused Faujdar, now aged 29, has been arrested.

The girl was reported missing on December 20, 2012 by her father, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said.

“The accused lived at various places in Uttar Pradesh after kidnapping and marrying her. He had shifted to Bahraich (in Uttar Pradesh) in 2016 where the woman was traced,” he added. The man worked as a daily wager.