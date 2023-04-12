Missing carpets to misuse of govt funds: Charges against Vasundhara Raje that Sachin Pilot has used to target Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday left his own government red-faced when he sat on a daylong fast to protest against the alleged inaction by the Ashok Gehlot-ruled Congress government of inaction against former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in cases of alleged corruption.

The list of cases cited by Pilot in his unusual revolt includes allegations of abuse of power, the Lalit Modi controversy and a mining scam, among others. The allegations were levelled by Pilot in a letter to CM Gehlot. Raje, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations and remains unfazed.

Here is a compilation of cases cited by Sachin Pilot to target Ashok Gehlot:

Charges of abuse of power

The Ashok Gehlot government had constituted the N N Mathur Inquiry Commission by an order on January 23, 2009, to inquire into charges of abuse of power, loss to the state exchequer and corruption including misconduct, irregularities and misappropriation of funds from 2004 to 2008 when Raje was chief minister of the state. It was alleged that the irregularities were to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore.

But the Rajasthan High Court declared the constitution of the Commission illegal, and directed that all the cases of corruption pending before the Mathur Commission be referred to Lokayukta.

Challenging the High Court order, the Gehlot government pleaded that the multi-member Commission was appointed to maintain a high standard of administration and to reinstate public faith in governance.

The state government approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court set aside the setting up of the Commission holding that they can be probed by the state Lokayukta.

Pilot, however, alleges that the government intentionally overlooked the rules while constituting the commission and the panel itself alleged that it received little help from government officials.

Also Read Historic step taken to unite Opposition: Rahul Gandhi after meeting Nitish Kumar



Mining scam

The former chief minister’s alleged involvement in a Rs 45,000 crore mining scam came to light with the arrest of the senior Rajasthan IAS officer and principal secretary (Mines) Ashok Singhvi over charges of running a bribery racket.

The anti-corruption bureau arrested Singhvi as they believed that he was the kingpin of the bribery racket in the state — he would first cancel leases of mines and then take bribes to reopen them.

The Congress demanded immediate resignation of the chief minister, and also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into the matter.

In 2015, when Raje was CM, the Congress alleged had “irregularities in allocation of 653 mines covering more than 22,000 hectares of land without auction”. And that “mineral wealth” worth Rs 3 lakh crore went to “favoured individuals and companies.”

She was accused of favouritism and corruption as some of the mines had been allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis. It is alleged that Raje was in a tearing hurry to allot the mines with approvals from several departments being secured in a matter of hours.

It is alleged that the mines were allocated in “contravention” of the orders of the Supreme Court, Government of India as also the MMDR Act (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act). The Congress later met the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and sought a CBI inquiry.

The Raje government also cancelled 534 Letters of Intent (LoIs) for mines in the state, but the LoI holders got a stay from the High Court. Eventually, the Supreme Court stayed the HC order.

Pilot has questioned the Gehlot government on why it has not ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter yet.

Lalit Modi-Raje row

Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi made some explosive claims when he announced that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had supported the writing of his immigration plea in Britain.

She was accused of instances of alleged impropriety, including of having helped Modi by signing an affidavit favouring his immigration application to the UK in 2011.

Soon after, it was alleged that the Raje government had facilitated the purchase of two heritage havelis in Jaipur at throwaway prices by Modi and his late wife in 2006-07. In November 2010, these havelis had been seized by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and transferred to the Archaeology Department.

Modi also invested more than Rs 11 crore in a company flouted by Raje’s son Dushyant Singh.

Then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj too had come under fire for Lalit Modi managing to make his way abroad despite these allegations.

The BJP had backed both Raje and Swaraj and denied any wrongdoing.

Pilot has alleged that the state government had failed to take any substantial action despite this being such a serious case.

Gaurav Yatra

In September 2018, the Rajasthan High Court restrained the Raje government from organising government programmes along the route of her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra. The court said inaugurating public programmes during a political rally “would be the glorification of the political party and not the glorification of the achievements by the government”.

Hailing the HC order, the then PCC president Sachin Pilot demanded that the Raje government and BJP repay to the exchequer the money which was spent on two phases of the Gaurav Yatra.

Pilot has alleged that contrary to people’s expectations that the Congress government would impartially investigate Raje and her officials for misusing government funds for the Yatra, the Gehlot government failed to take any action.

Missing Iranain carpets

It was during Raje’s first stint as the chief minister when eight antique Iranian carpets worth Rs 250 crore went missing from the Khasa Kothi Hotel, run by the state tourism development corporation. According to the police complaint and a petition filed in the court, the state government had ordered transfer of the carpets to the chief minister’s office but they never reached the destination.

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea for a CBI inquiry into the eight missing antique Iranian carpets and outrightly refused to issue any new directive in the case. A bench of Supreme Court judges Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha observed that there was not enough evidence to pursue the case. The opposition Congress has been alleging role of Raje in these missing carpets.

Pilot claims that the government has failed to unravel the mystery behind the vanished carpets despite being in power for two terms since the incident.