Missing BJP worker’s body found floating in lake in Murshidabad, Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

In yet another incident of alleged political violence reported from Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, the body of a missing Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found in Murshidabad district on Monday. According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased person’s body was found floating in a lake in Shaktipur village of the district. He has been identified as Dharmaraj Hazra (54) who had been missing since Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP informed that Hazra’s hands and feet were tied with a rope when his body was recovered, adding that he was a Dalit. The party accused the TMC of killing its activist. “Dhormo Hazra, Dalit (Chest thumping liberals, please take a note) killed by TMC goons in Murshidabad, West Bengal,” it said.

“Yes, his hands were tied and thrown into a pond to die with unbearable pain, Why? He was a BJP worker. In West Bengal reason enough to killed by ruling party terrorist,” the party added.

BJP national president Amit Shah also attacked the TMC for killing his party workers and those who speak against Mamata Banerjee. “TMC shames humanity, yet again. Another BJP karyakarta (workers) killed in the most barbaric manner. In Mamata’s regime, West Bengal has become an epitome of violence & brutality. Entire BJP stands firmly with Dhormo Hazra’s family in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

BJP’s district president (north) Gouri Shankar Ghosh said that TMC goons are killing BJP workers because they can’t resist the rise of the saffron party in the state. Ghosh claimed that Hazra was receiving threats from TMC goons for supporting the BJP during the panchayat polls.

The ruling TMC, however, refuted BJP’s allegations. Shaktipur MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury said that no workers of the TMC are linked to the crime.

Police said that a complaint has been filed against unknown persons and an investigation is underway to identify the killers.

Hazra’s killing took place a month after two workers of the saffron party – Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar — were found dead in Purulia district. While Mahato’s body was found hanging from a tree, Kumar was found hanging from an electric pole.