Miss u Papa! Tej Pratap Yadav posts emotional tweet after engagement with Aishwarya Rai; see pics

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav with fiancee Aishwarya Rai granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai during their engagement function in Patna on Wednesday. Tej Pratap’s mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti and brother Tejashwi Yadav are also seen. PTI Photo

Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, got engaged to Aishwarya Rai in a grand ceremony at a 5-star hotel in Patna. Rai is the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. Tej Pratap missed the presence of his father, who is presently jailed after his conviction in fodder scam cases. Tej Pratap posted an emotional tweet while reacting to the absence of his father on the occasion: “Miss you Papa”.

Miss you PAPA ???? — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 18, 2018

See pics of Tej Pratap Yadav’s engagement:

Tej Pratap’s fiancee is the daughter of Chandrika Rai, an ex-minister in Bihar government. Reports say Aishwarya completed her schooling from Bihar and higher education from Delhi. The couple will reportedly marry on May 12 and Veterinary College ground in Patna has been booked for the event.