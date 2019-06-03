Misplaced priorities: Twitter unimpressed with Arvind Kejriwal’s offer of free Delhi Metro, DTC rides for women

Days, after the Lok Sabha election results left Aam Aadmi Party battered and bruised, and barely months before Delhi, goes to Assembly polls, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel for women in Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses. The CM while proposing to implement the free bus and metro travel free for women in the national capital in the next 2 or 3 months, said that the move will also ensure better safety for female travellers. Speaking to reporters, he said that women will be provided free rides in DTC, cluster buses as well as Delhi Metro and that the government will bear their travel expenses. He further said that the cost of this will come up to Rs 700-800 crore for the remaining part of this financial year. The Delhi government has sought feedback from the public on the matter. The proposal was first mooted by Kejriwal at a public meeting on Saturday. As expected, reactions to the proposals started to flood social media platforms with a number of people on Twitter flagging Kejriwal's proposal as a freebie ahead of polls and voiced concern over the misplaced priorities of the elected government. While some accused Kejriwal of gender bias, others said the government should have taken the step keeping financial conditions of Delhi in mind, as the step will be unfair for the poor. A number of Twitterati even observed that instead of offering free rides for women, steps should be taken for their safety instead. Hate to remind this, but Nirbhaya was gang raped in a bus in Delhi. At that time the country didn\u2019t protest over free rides for the women but for making the capital safe for its women to be able to take a bus or metro at any time of the day. Get your priorities right! \u2014 Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019 #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thinks the INDEPENDENT WOMEN of Delhi can't pay their fare. Instead of this they should do something for the safety, of the women, which is in danger in the capital. Best example of vote bank politics.???????? #DelhiMetro \u2014 Shraddha singh (@shraddha_singh7) June 3, 2019 @ArvindKejriwal, Strong and Independent women of the Nation will standoff against this charter regarding free entries in the metro rails. They earn, they can pay for their travellings. This is provoking inequality. This is erasing the definition of #feminism. #dmrc #delhimetro \u2014 Aditi Sharma (@zevaaditi) June 2, 2019 Stop being so regressive @arvindkejriwal. While Women can afford their tickets, what they require is safety. Only exemption made should be for the economically weaker sections without the gender discrimination. #DelhiMetro \u2014 Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 3, 2019 Honorable CM @ArvindKejriwal ????. I along with my female colleagues usually travel on #DelhiMetro, believe u me, none wants free ride. They need governance on safety & security right from entry to exit point. Miscreants in form drivers, helpers, etc come inside & tease them. \u2014 Amit Gupta (@amitguptaHR) June 3, 2019 Things that matter: Controlling air toxicity Women's Safety Healthcare Things that don't matter: Freebies Appeasement politics Stop trying to buy out the people @AamAadmiParty #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com\/gRTGKsTEnj \u2014 Reason (@indReason) June 3, 2019 Meet Savita : She's 24, earns \u20b950k a month, travels by metro, metro is free for her. Meet Gaurav : He's 24, he is a law student, he travels by Delhi Metro, pays \u20b960 for the ride. That is Delhi Government for you#DelhiMetro \u2014 Proud Indian (@gunjan1424) June 3, 2019 A number of Twitterati have also clearly suggested that the Delhi Government must focus on making the national capital free of air pollution, as there are genuine issues that have to be looked at.