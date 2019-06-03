Misplaced priorities: Twitter unimpressed with Arvind Kejriwal’s offer of free Delhi Metro, DTC rides for women

New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 4:25:40 PM

As expected, reactions to the proposals started to flood social media platforms

arvind kejriwal, delhi cm arvind kejriwalThe proposal was first mooted by Kejriwal at a public meeting on Saturday.

Days, after the Lok Sabha election results left Aam Aadmi Party battered and bruised, and barely months before Delhi, goes to Assembly polls, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel for women in Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses. The CM while proposing to implement the free bus and metro travel free for women in the national capital in the next 2 or 3 months, said that the move will also ensure better safety for female travellers.

Speaking to reporters, he said that women will be provided free rides in DTC, cluster buses as well as Delhi Metro and that the government will bear their travel expenses. He further said that the cost of this will come up to Rs 700-800 crore for the remaining part of this financial year. The Delhi government has sought feedback from the public on the matter. The proposal was first mooted by Kejriwal at a public meeting on Saturday.

As expected, reactions to the proposals started to flood social media platforms with a number of people on Twitter flagging Kejriwal’s proposal as a freebie ahead of polls and voiced concern over the misplaced priorities of the elected government.

While some accused Kejriwal of gender bias, others said the government should have taken the step keeping financial conditions of Delhi in mind, as the step will be unfair for the poor. A number of Twitterati even observed that instead of offering free rides for women, steps should be taken for their safety instead.

A number of Twitterati have also clearly suggested that the Delhi Government must focus on making the national capital free of air pollution, as there are genuine issues that have to be looked at.

