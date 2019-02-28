‘Misplaced priorities’: Congress says PM Modi desperate for re-election, accuses BJP of politicising bravery of armed forces

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 4:08 PM

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video-conference record" when the entire country was praying for the return of its braveheart pilot.

Congress, narendra modi, randeep Surjewala, B S YeddyurappaLok Sabh polls 2019, bjp, Abhinandan Varthaman, KarnatakaThe party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was “hell-bent on creating a video-conference record” when the entire country was praying for the return of its braveheart pilot. (PTI)

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “misplaced priorities” and that he was “desperate only for re-election”. It also accused the saffron party leaders of politicising the bravery of the armed forces, while referring to Karnataka BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa’s comment that India’s “pre-emptive strikes” on terror camps in Pakistan have created a wave in favour of PM Modi and will help his party win over 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was “hell-bent on creating a video-conference record” when the entire country was praying for the return of its braveheart pilot. An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat on Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other’s warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

Also read| Lok Sabha polls: After Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP enter electoral pact in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand 

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. “Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record (sic)!” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister on Thursday had direct dialogue with BJP workers and volunteers as part of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme through, what the party claims, the “world’s largest video conference”.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also targeted Yeddyurappa saying, “On 27th February B S Yeddyurappa at Chitradurga in a public function said: ‘The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists’ hideouts. The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in the state’.” “Is this patriotism or crass politics?” he asked.

Surjewala, in a tweet, hit out at Prime Minister Modi saying, “The armed forces are taking care of the borders and the Pradhan Sewak the booth. These are the soldiers of power.” He also used the hashtag “Booth first or country”. “Dear Modiji/ Jaitleyji, Any more questions on politicisation. Regards, 132 Crore Indians,” he wrote on Twitter and tagged a report quoting Yeddyurappa that ‘pre-emptive’ strikes will help BJP win 22 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka”.

Yeddyurappa has since gone back on his remarks saying that was not what he meant. Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed “deep anguish” over what they alleged was “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Misplaced priorities’: Congress says PM Modi desperate for re-election, accuses BJP of politicising bravery of armed forces
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition