‘Misleading farmers with false promises’: Captain’s first attack on Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who had not spoken out against his successor Charanjit Singh Channi till now, on Saturday accused him of misleading the farmers of the state with “false promises”.

Responding to a tweet by Channi about meeting farmers on the contentious agricultural laws, the former CM pointed out that discussions with farmers were nothing new, that they had been a regular thing when he was heading the Punjab government.

“Today, I spoke with kisan union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal ji and discussed about the three farm laws imposed by GoI (government of India) on us,” Channi said in a video tweet on Saturday.

In a strong response, Singh’s spokesperson Raveen Thukral said that Channi was “misleading” farmers with the claim that seemed to indicate only he was speaking with farmers and not the previous Chief Minister.

“My government did all this, Charanjit Singh Channi. We spoke to farmer leaders on farm laws and passed our own amendment laws in the assembly too. But the Governor is sitting over them and he will sit over any new laws. Please don’t mislead farmers with false promises,” Thukral said, quoting Amarinder Singh.

Singh also dismissed reports of backend talks with the Congress, saying the time for rapprochement is over and his decision to leave the party is final. Singh reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build “a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab”.

“Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now,” tweeted Singh’s media advisor quoting the former chief minister.

Singh was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in backend talks to persuade him to remain in the party.

“I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India (BJP), breakaway Akali factions and others for the Punjab (assembly) elections in 2022 once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers,” Singh said.