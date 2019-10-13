Miscreants who robbed PM Modi’s niece in Civil Lines area identified: Delhi Police

Damayanti is the daughter of PM Modi’s younger brother. She was robbed by two bike-borne assailants in Civil Lines area.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that two bike-borne miscreants, who were involved in purse snatching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece Damayanti Ben Modi, have been identified. Police said that they have been identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Police said that both are from Delhi and one of them is suspected to be a minor. A massive hunt operation is underway to arrest the miscreants.

Damayanti, the daughter of PM Modi’s younger brother, was traveling by an auto when two bike-borne assailants snatched her purse and mobile phones. The incident took place just outside the main gate of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area.

According to Damyanti, the bag which was snatched had Rs 56,000 cash and some important documents. She also lost her two mobile phones in the incident.

Damyanti had returned to Delhi from Amritsar on Saturday morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She was to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the incident shows the miserable and pathetic law and order situation in the national capital.

“The law and order in Delhi is the “sole preserve and constitutional responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. With each passing day, the law and order situation is going from bad to worse. The alacrity that Delhi Police shows in chasing political opponents of the BJP is completely absent when it comes to providing safety to the people of Delhi. The most recent victim of this has been the niece of our prime minister,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

Chadha said Delhi Police needs to be tightened and responsibility needs to be fixed for each and every crime that takes place in the city.