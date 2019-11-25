Miscreants blow up ATM in Madhya Pradesh, find Rs 10,000 cash in vault

Villagers informed the police that the explosion took place at around 2 pm.

Blowing up ATM machines with explosives to break into vaults has been emerging as a new threat to banks in Madhya Pradesh. In the latest incident, miscreants blew an ATM machine using explosive material in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. There was only Rs 10,000 inside the vault, and they flee with the cash from the spot.

According to police, three miscreants — all laden with weapons — used some explosive to blow a Central Bank of India ATM in Bakal village under Bahoriband area of Katni. Villagers informed the police that the explosion took place at around 2 pm. The incident has triggered panic and raised security concerns in the village.

The police recovered a detonator from the spot and collected the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. There was no security guard at the ATM. The police are seeking the help of the locals to nab those involved. The cops, however, are likely to have a tough time cracking the case as the miscreants had their faces covered with masks to hide their identity.

The incident comes close on the heels of similar cases involving the same modus operandi to break into ATM vaults. In June, thieves had blown up ATMs and police are still to identify them. The first case took place in Khargone on June 2 while the second was reported in Jabalpur four days later. Thieves had used explosive powder and detonators to trigger the blast.

The thieves escaped with Rs 6.38 lakh cash from an ATM of Bank of Maharashtra. In the Jabalpur case, however, the vault had over Rs 9 lakh but some of the currency got damaged due to the explosion.

Speaking to Hindi daily Patrika, Katni Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said that the police have launched search operations to locate the miscreants in different areas of the city.