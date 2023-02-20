scorecardresearch
Miscreants attack Asaduddin Owaisi’s New Delhi home, fourth such incident since 2014, says MP

Asaduddin Owaisi said that is the fourth such incident since 2014.

Written by India News Desk
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing an election rally at Vadgam in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Delhi was allegedly attacked on Sunday night, Delhi Police said, reported ANI.

Police said that the Hyderabad MP was not present at the residence at the time of the incident and a stone was found in the parking area of the back entrance, adding that probe in the case is underway.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi shared videos of his Ashoka Road residence in the national capital, and said that this is the fourth such incident since 2014.

He said that his domestic help informed him that miscreants had pelted stones at his home, damaging the windows of his residence. The Lok Sabha MP added that it is concerning at it happened in a “so-called high security” zone.

Back in 2021, his New Delhi residence was vandalised in September allegedly by a group of Hindu Sena men who had damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate, and had also hurled an axe at his Ashoka Road home. A senior police officer had said that the men attacked as they believed he had made “anti-Hindu” remarks during his speeches.

Police had said that five men were arrested in connection with the case, The Indian Express had reported.

“This is all because of the bigotry and hate atmosphere which has been created in the country. You protest but why vandalise? Jantar Mantar is just 200 metres away. They can protest there. Who is stopping you? These are not fringe elements. These are the main elements of the Hindutva brigade. It is for the government to put an end. It is only the government which can put a full stop on this radicalisation,” he had said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:49 IST