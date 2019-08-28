‘Mischief, deliberate misinformation’, says Congress after Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi in letter to UN on Kashmir

Pakistan has cited Rahul Gandhi’s name in a letter to the United Nations to claim violation of human rights and unrest in Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370.

The Congress party on Wednesday jumped to the defence of its former president Rahul Gandhi whose name has been used by Pakistan in a letter to the United Nations in its attempts to discredit India on Kashmir. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress has taken note of reports claiming that the Pakistani government quoted Rahul Gandhi on Kashmir. He said that Pakistan has mischievously dragged Rahul’s name to justify its lies and spread misinformation.

“We have noticed reports citing an alleged petition moved by Pakistani government in United Nations on J&K, wherein the name of Rahul Gandhi has been mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan,” he said.

Clearing the party’s stand on the border state, Surjewala said, “Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth.”

The Congress’ reaction came on a letter Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate-holders, quoting Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad to claim violation of human rights and unrest in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

“Acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the leader of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted “people dying” in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events going very wrong there,” she wrote on the sixth page of her letter.

On the seventh page of her letter, she wrote: “Recently, Mr Rahul Gandhi, President of the Congress Party, and several other Indian opposition leaders, were forcibly returned from Srinagar Airport to New Delhi. This further nullifies claims by the Indian Government that the situation is “normal”. In this regard, it is worth mentioning here the statement by senior Congress Party leader, Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad: “If the situation is normal, then why is the government restricting us from entering the Valley? On the other hand, the government says that things are normal and on the other they impose entry restrictions. Why so many contradiction?”.

She said this while referring to Saturday’s development when Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders were denied permission to visit Kashmir and they were repatriated to Delhi directly from Srinagar airport. After this, Rahul alleged that he got a taste of the current “draconian administration” in the state when he and other opposition leaders were not allowed to visit Srinagar.

Earlier this morning, Rahul took to Twitter to say that Kashmir is India’s internal matter and there is no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene. He added that violence in Kashmir is instigated by Islamabad. “I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” he said on Twitter.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” his another tweet reads.