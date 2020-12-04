‘Miscalculated power of MVA’: Devendra Fadnavis after massive jolt to BJP in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) miscalculated the combined power of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. His statement comes after the MVA fared better in the biennial and local body elections held on December 1. Six legislative council seats — three graduates’ and two teachers’ as well as one local bodies seat — had gone to polls earlier this week. Of 5 legislative seats, the MVA bagged four while the BJP could win just 1. The BJP could win only the Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seat.

Speaking to reporters, the former chief minister said that the results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls were not as per his party’s expectations. He said that the BJP was expecting more seats but won only one. “We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi),” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said today’s results certify the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and work done by it in the past one year. He said that the BJP needs to understand the truth. “Their claim about change of government after the elections has been proven hollow,” he added.

Commenting on the results, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that the people showed their confidence, love and faith in Maha Vikash Aghadi and its government-led by Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP, which is part of the MVA in Maharashtra, won Aurangabad and Pune graduates’ constituencies of the state Legislative Council. NCP leader Satish Chavan won from Aurangabad division by defeating BJP’s Shirish Boralkar. Chavan got 1,16,638 votes, while Boralkar could secure just 58,743 votes.

In Pune division, NCP’s Arun Lad defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh by a margin of 48,824 votes. The BJP’s defeat in Pune graduates’ constituency is considered to be a big blow to party’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had campaigned extensively to retain the seat.

(With inputs from PTI)