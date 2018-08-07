‘Misaal Mumbai’ gives Mumbai slums a colourful transformation – Your state could be next!

Nagi says the main objective behind the initiative was to improve the living standard of the people living in shanties. (PTI)

A number of localities in Mumbai are now exuding a more positive vibe, thanks to the makeover of slums that immediately catch your eye walking through its bylanes. One will find a different Ambedkar Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and Kamathipura and Thane city, and the credit for this colourful transformation goes to social worker and Mumbai-based artist Rouble Nagi.

Since January this year, she and her team have been giving over 24,000 huts across these slums a coat of lively colours as part of the ‘Misaal Mumbai’ initiative. The NGO painted murals on 300 walls in Mumbai, not only transforming the city but also developing interest among tourists who harboured a completely different idea about these shanties.

Nagi says the main objective behind the initiative was to improve the living standard of the people living in shanties. Her NGO also organises medical camps for children and women along with workshops on hygiene and sanitation for slum dwellers.

She adds that everyone has the right to live in clean surroundings irrespective of their homes big or small. Talking of the initiative by her NGO, Nagi added that her team members also waterproofed roofs of several shanties in a number of localities.

Elated by the efforts of her team that brought joy to the faces of slum dwellers, Nagi now wants her team to replicate similar steps in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation has been organising a number of workshops with over 32 child care centres in Mumbai. After tasting success, it launched the initiative ‘Misaal Mumbai’ to colour and repair the slum localities.