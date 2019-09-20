Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, NC, PDP politicians sign bonds to secure release: Report

Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and four other sign bonds to secure release.

In a bid to secure their release from detention, several Jammu and Kashmir politicians and a separatist leader have signed bonds promising not to indulge in political activities in the state, a report in The Hindu said, citing a senior government official. Those who have signed bonds include two former MLAs of the National Conference, one former PDP MLA, one People’s Conference leader and Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

All were placed under detention under Section 107 of the CrPC by the government. The leaders have given an undertaking that they will not indulge in any political activity after their release.

According to the rule, if a person is detained under Section 197 of CrPC signs a bond for release and then violates it, the administration has the power to arrest him and also initiate legal proceedings. It also prohibits detainees from indulging in political activities include delivering speeches.

Several mainstream politicians including two former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and separatists are currently under detention since the Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Recently, NC chairman and former CM Farooq Abdullah was slapped with PSA by the state administration.

Earlier this year, the central government had withdrawn security cover given to separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah was also withdrawn.