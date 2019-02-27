Mirage Rathore! Meet the newborn baby named after India’s jet used during IAF strike in Pakistan

A couple in Ajmer named their newborn son ‘Mirage’. (ANI)

In a move to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force, a day after the IAF’s airstrike in Pakistan, a couple in Ajmer named their newborn son ‘Mirage’. SS Rathore, the newborn’s father while talking to ANI about his son’s name said, “We named our child Mirage Rathore to commemorate strike on Pak by Mirage jets. We hope he’ll join security forces when he grows up.”

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp located in Pakistan’s Balakot in the wee hours of the day between 3.45 AM and 4.05 AM. This move by the Indian force was a befitting reply to the terror attack that was conducted by the JeM, which had resulted in the killing of more than 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The attack happened when a suicide car bomb struck an army cavalry who were returning to join service after the end of their leave.

The Airstrike of February 26 was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war. The strike took place when the Indian warplanes hit the hillside camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan’s Balakot, which is located at about 80 km from the Line of Control (LoC) and near Abbottabad where Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in hiding in 2011 by covert US forces. Reportedly, the Indian Air Force used 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft that were supported by a fleet of Sukhoi 30 jets along with a mid-air refueller and two Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) for the strike.

The Indian Air Force strike in Pakistan is said to have killed a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action. Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief, Masood Azhar is reported to have been killed during the action.