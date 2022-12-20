‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana Anil Vij: Minister claims shocker of official Mercedes Benz car broke into two on highway

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that he had a miraculous escape when the shocker of his official Mercedes Benz vehicle broke into two pieces while he was travelling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Haryana.

He said that the incident happened while he was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram. The minister also posted photos of the car and the broken part.

Taking to Twitter, the Haryana minister wrote, “Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road.”

Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road pic.twitter.com/2hUHdaxPlB — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 19, 2022

Later, he told news agency PTI that the car was on the KMP expressway when suddenly the shock absorber broke down. The driver later took the car to a workshop. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

The MLA from Ambala Cantt said that the car was moving at a slow sleep when the incident took place, adding that he continued his journey in party leader Ghanshyam Saraf’s car.