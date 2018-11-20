Miraculous! 1-year-old escapes unhurt after a train runs over her – Watch video

In a miraculous escape, 1-year-old girl Tuesday escaped unhurt after a train ran over her on Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh.

In a miraculous escape, 1-year-old girl Tuesday escaped unhurt after a train ran over her on Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh. As seen in the video, the infant was stuck in between the tracks as the train ran over her. The child was lucky enough that she didn’t come in contact with the train. As the train passed, one of the passengers jumped off the platform and lifted up the child. Though the child was seen crying in the video, it appeared that she suffered no serious injuries.

Another video of a similar escape had surfaced in November last year. A man from the Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district defied death at Bankata Railway Station. The man lied down flat on the tracks, while the train passed above him. As soon as it had rushed by, the man again stood up and walked away without any injuries. A video of the incident had gone viral.

VIDEO:-

In August, a child survived a road accident in Bengaluru as the bike he was travelling kept moving in traffic even after his parents were thrown off.
The incident was recorded on the dash cam of another driver. The incident had taken place in Nelamangala area near Bengaluru. The bike later slowed down towards the divider as the child safely landed on grass.

