Miracle! Man survives tiger attack in MP after he thrusts axe handle into beast’s mouth

The incident occurred today morning when the man was moved in the forest which is near Barbaspur under Dhamokhar range in the tiger reserve’s buffer zone. (Representative Image)

The 40-year-old Rakesh Baiga wouldn’t have thought that today will hand him a life-changing experience. On Saturday morning, Baiga went to the nearby forest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Little did he know that he will be attacked by a tiger. Baiga moved in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve where he stood face to face with a tiger. However, even after he was attacked by a tiger, Baiga miraculously survives it. With his quick thinking, he survived the attack by thrusting the wooden handle of his axe into the animal’s mouth.

Speaking on the incident, Forest Ranger Vijay Shankar Shrivastava said that the incident occurred today morning when Baiga was in the forest which is near Barbaspur under Dhamokhar range in the tiger reserve’s buffer zone reports news agency PTI.

The official further sheds light on the incident and said, “Rakesh Baiga (40) had gone to the area to pick tendu leaves along with other villagers. The tiger attacked him but he managed to save himself by thrusting the axe handle into its mouth.”

The condition of the tiger is not known as the beast fled into the forest after hearing the screams of the victim. After listening to the screams made by Baiga others accompanying him run towards him. The forest ranger added that Baiga was seriously injured after the attack, and also suffered fractured his jaw.

According to the official, Baiga has been moved to the city of Jabalpur where he will be treated with special care.