Miracle! Man presumed dead wakes up on funeral pyre in Odisha

In what can be termed as nothing short of a miracle, a man presumed to dead wake up just before he was to be cremated. The incident is from Odisha’s Haripur village, where a man who was keeping upwell and fell unconscious, was presumed to be dead by villagers who took him to the cremation ground to conduct his last rites. However, to their surprise, the man, identified as Simanchal Mallick, regained consciousness just before the cremation. Just before his final rites were to be held, the villagers saw his body moving and the man blowing air from his mouth. The villagers then rushed to douse off the pyre which had been lit by the time the man regained consciousness, a relative said.

Mallick was rushed to a hospital where he was given life-saving injections. After the check-up, the doctor said his pulse rate was low. His condition is said to be stable at the moment. As per a doctor, villagers presuming him to be dead took him to the cremation ground without any medical examination. The doctor added that one must take bodies to the cremation after the post mortem is conducted or the doctor declares the person as dead.

As per the family, Mallick had gone to the nearby forest to Saturday to graze his goats. When he did not return, they went out looking for him. The found him lying in the forest in an unconscious state. Earlier in July, a Lucknow man Mohammad Furqan has woke up from unconsciousness, after he was pronounced dead mistakenly. Soon after he met with an accident, the man was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead after a few hours of treatment.

During the funeral procession, the family saw his limbs moving, after which he was taken back to the hospital. He was declared alive and was put on ventilation support.