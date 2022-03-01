Mirabai Chanu, Mary Kom and development: PM Modi’s poll pitch for Manipur Elections 2022

PM Modi alleged that Congress focussed only on exploiting Manipur and were ignorant of the real problems of the people of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually addressed the voters in poll-bound Manipur and made a strong development pitch in the northeastern state. PM Modi said that it was the BJP government that brought the first train to Manipur. Sports icons like Mirabai Chanu and MC Mary Kom also found a mention in the prime minister’s address.

“Manipur was waiting for its first train since independence. BJP started train services in the state and connected Manipur to India’s railway network. New railway lines are also being built, furthering the layout and connectivity,” said PM Modi.

He further said that Manipur has given the nation sportspersons such as Mirabai Chanu and MC Mary Kom and to further develop the region’s sports capability, the BJP is developing a Sports University in the state.

He alleged that Congress focussed only on exploiting Manipur and were ignorant of the real problems of the people of the region. “Congress party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying the Congress party’s plans of divide and rule,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister alleged that Manipur, which was once in the shackles of bombs and blockades under the previous government, is becoming the gateway of export and international trade under the saffron party’s rule.

“The BJP government is running several unifying initiatives such as ‘Go to Hills, Go to Village’ – which is defeating their (Congress’) separatist propagandas. It is destroying Congress as well. For us, Manipur and Northeast is the centre of India’s unity,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that Manipur is now being identified by skill, startups and sports and the BJP, if voted to power, will build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund for the state as well. He also promised to set up an AIIMS in Manipur as well.