Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG game


Published: June 29, 2019 10:04:22 PM

The boy flew into rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh (19), asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone this morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza.

A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him over playing PUBG game on his mobile phone, police said.

The boy flew into rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh (19), asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone this morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D’Souza.

He allegedly banged the head of Shaikh against wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer said.

Shaikh was rushed to government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said D’Souza.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multi-player battle royale game.

  Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG game
