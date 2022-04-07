Minor fire at Congress headquarters in Delhi, no casualty reported

A minor fire broke out at the office of All India Congress Committee on Akbar Road here in Lutyen’s Delhi on Wednesday due to short circuit in an AC unit. Delhi Fire Services said the fire at the Seva Dal office, 26 Akbar Road, was brought under control within an hour and no casualties were reported.

“We received a call around 7.10 pm from the INC office in New Delhi. The fire had started on the terrace. We rushed with two fire tenders and doused it. It is suspected that a short circuit in the AC compressor or dry leaves on the terrace caused the fire. The matter will be investigated,” a fire official said.

Sources, however, said that the fire was minor and the AICC staff doused it using fire extinguishers from the party office. The office was closed at the time, and the caretaker and guards alerted the police and fire services.