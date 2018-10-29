Minor European girl molested by businessman in Delhi, police launch probe to trace accused (Representational Image)

The Delhi police have launched a manhunt to trace a businessman for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor European girl. The girl, a 16-year-old French national, is in the national capital to take part in a student exchange programme at a renowned private school in south Delhi. An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged at Delhi’s Neb Sarai police station under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections dealing with molestation (section 354) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

In her complaint to police, the victim alleged that the incident took place at 8 pm on October 18, 2018, when she was packing her bags for her trip to Jaipur. In the FIR (First Information Report), the girl mentioned that the accused touched her inappropriately on the pretext of giving her “general advice”, reports Times of India. The victim also said that the accused kept staring at her for some time and walked up and hugged her tightly.

According to the FIR, during the previous exchange programme in May-June, an Indian student had stayed with her in France. So on October 13, when she arrived in India, she was asked to stay with the same girl.

During her trip to Jaipur, the girl narrated the entire incident to a few students. She also narrated the same to the female teachers in the group following which a French teacher informed the Embassy in New Delhi and her parents. The French Embassy has confirmed the matter and said that they are in constant touch with the girl’s family. The girl has been shifted to stay with the family members of another student. DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said that following the complaint, a team was sent to the businessman’s address but they failed to find him.