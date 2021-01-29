  • MORE MARKET STATS

Minor blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported

By: |
January 29, 2021 7:10 PM

Some cars were damaged in the blast, an official said, adding that three fire tenders were rushed to the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Blast outside Israeli Embassy"A very low intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said. (Photo: ANI)

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday evening, police said on Friday.

“A very low intensity improvised device went off… No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

