Ministry of Health introduces budget dashboard

In a bid to ensure transparency, the Ministry of Health has introduced ‘budget dashboard’, an internal web portal comprising information on budget, expenditure and bill payment positions.

The ‘budget dashboard’ incorporates features for Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Health Research, an official statement said.

The internal web portal is user identity and password enabled. On ‘dashboard budget’, expenditure information is available in a snapshot and details on various categories, such as flagship schemes, central sector expenditure, are available.

Various related presentations, demand for grants and all relevant budget circulars would be available on the dashboard.

The dashboard has unique features for bill position of all India pay and accounts offices (PAOs) of this ministry and it reflects the reason for return of bills.

It is another step in transparency, the statement read.