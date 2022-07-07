Ministers get Additional charges: Scindia gets steel, Irani to head minority affairs

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has been given the additional charge of the steel ministry while women and child development minister Smriti Irani will look after the ministry of minority affairs following resignations of the respective incumbents Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the Union cabinet. Singh and Naqvi resigned from the cabinet a day ahead of their terms in Rajya Sabha ends.



“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio,” it added. “As advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio,” the communique said.



With Naqvi resigning on Wednesday and his Rajya Sabha term ending a day later, there will be no Muslim face in the Union Council of Ministers and among the BJP’s 395 Members of Parliament, said PTI. RCP Singh, a former bureaucrat and JD(U) leader, resigned on his birthday, one year after joining the Union Cabinet from his party’s quota.