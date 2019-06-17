Ministers from West Bengal greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Lok Sabha

Published: June 17, 2019 4:00:28 PM

When Union minister of state for environment and forest Supriyo was called to take oath on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha Monday, BJP members loudly cheered with "Jai Shri Ram".

West Bengal, West Bengal ministers, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram slogans, Lok Sabha, India newsThe cheer was apparently to take a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had allegedly objected to uttering the slogan during some incidents. (File-PTI)

Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Debashree Choudhury, who are from West Bengal, were greeted by fellow BJP MPs with “Jai Shri Ram” slogans when they were called to take oath as Lok Sabha Members. The cheer was apparently to take a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had allegedly objected to uttering the slogan during some incidents.

When Union minister of state for environment and forest Supriyo was called to take oath on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha Monday, BJP members loudly cheered with “Jai Shri Ram”. The slogan was repeatedly chanted when Choudhury, Union minister of state for women and child development, was called to take oath.

At least seven persons were detained on March 31 for chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogan when Banerjee’s motorcade passed through North 24 Parganas district of the state. In a video, which went viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting “Jai Shri Ram” when the West Bengal Chief Minister’s motorcade passed through an area of the district.

An infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and allegedly asked her security officials to note down the name of the persons involved in it. The BJP won 18 seats from West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections as against just two seats from the state during the 2014 polls.

