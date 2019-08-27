Ministers Babul Supriyo, Som Prakash among 11 whose phones got stolen during Arun Jaitley’s last rites at Nigambodh Ghat

Phones of nearly a dozen people were stolen from Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi during the cremation of Arun Jaitley. (File Photo. ANI)

Phones of nearly a dozen people, including two Union ministers were stolen from Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi during the cremation of senior BJP leader and former Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Among the 11 persons whose phones were stolen during the last rites of the former FM were ministers Babul Supriyo and Som Prakash and Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala.

Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people including Union minister Supriyo lost their mobile phones on Sunday evening. Another Union minister Som Prakash also lost his phone at the site, reports revealed later.

“When all were paying their last tribute to Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye. Very sad that my phone, former Union minister and MP Babul Supriyo’s phone and phones of nine more people were stolen,” he said in a Tweet in Hindi along with two pictures clicked from the now stolen phone.

In another tweet, Tijarawala shared a screenshot of his phone’s location. He claimed that his phone is in Karawal Nagar on North East Delhi and tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police.

“Please pay attention Delhi Police, Amit Shah, Amit Shah office and PIB Home Affairs, phones of 11 people including mine and Babul Supriyo’s were stolen yesterday from Nigambodh Ghat. My phone is currently in Karawal Nagar. Attaching the screenshot of the phone’s location. Catch the culprits if you can,” he tweeted.

The Patanjali official said that he was using Motorola Moto Z Play. He also shared IMEI NO. of his phone (358960061249192). He said that if Delhi Police swings into action, it can bust a gang of thieves. According to a a senior officer, a PTI report said, a complaint had been filed in the case.

In another tweet on Monday, Tijarawala said that his phone is being used by someone. “Kindly attention Delhi Police- A SIM of Vodafone was inserted in my stolen phone at 3:11. Refer to the screenshot. I am sending you the location and other details of my phone.”