Minimum temperatures drop sharply to Kashmir Valley

Minimum temperatures dropped sharply across the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Wednesday triggering cold wave conditions, the weather office said. A Met Department official said the minimum temperatures were likely to drop further in the coming days.

Due to cloud cover in the last three days, the minimum temperatures had increased across Jammu and Kashmir, bringing in respite from the cold wave.

The minimum temperatures in Kargil, Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar on Wednesday were minus 9.3 degrees Celsius, minus 9.1, minus 8, minus 5 and 0.2 degrees, respectively.

Jammu city recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.2, Batote zero, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the night’s lowest temperatures.