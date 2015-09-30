Minimum Alternate Tax not applicable to Castleton: Govt tells Supreme Court

The government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Minimum Alternate Tax will not be applicable to Castleton, a move that could boost confidence among investors willing to put in their money in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

The government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Minimum Alternate Tax will not be applicable to Castleton, a move that could boost confidence among investors willing to put in their money in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

The government said it has issued a circular clarifying that MAT would not be applicable for foreign institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors and companies that invest in India through the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. It also said that MAT will not be applicable for companies who are not required to register as per the Company’s Act.

After the government submission, a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri disposed off the petition saying the Castleton case has been laid to rest, as there is no dispute, since the government has clarified and has agreed by its circular.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Castleton, a unit of GlaxoSmithKline, asking the judges to clarify on tax consequences on foreign companies who do not have permanent establishment in India. The company has challenged the August 14, 2012 order of the Authority for Advance Rulings (Income Tax), which said it could be taxed.

Castleton Investments, had also challenged a notice by the Indian government, asking the company to pay MAT on one of its transaction. Similar notices were issued to other foreign companies creating a panic in the stock markets as FPIs and FIIs started pulling out their money earlier this year.

The outflow of money raised concerns in the government, which formed a panel headed by retired Justice A.P. Shah to look into the issue. Shah opined that FPIs and FIIs could not be taxed on retrospective basis, or on transactions held before April 1, 2015. The government has accepted Justice Shah’s view. It plans to change the tax laws and has asked officials not to issue new notices, in the meanwhile.