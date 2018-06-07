Miniature statues of PM Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath across all BJP offices in Uttar Pradesh soon

As many as 100 miniatures each of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be installed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices across the state in the coming days. The miniatures have been designed specially by a Chitrakoot artist, OSD to CM Abhishek Kaushik told FinancialExpress.com. He informed that the manufacturing cost of one miniature is around Rs 300. According to him, statues of both the leaders will be installed at all BJP offices in each district of the state.

There are 75 districts in the country’s most populous state. In few cities, the party has three offices and it has been decided that miniatures will be placed in each office.

Earlier on June 5, Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organisation) of BJP’s UP unit, had gifted CM Yogi, who turned 46 on Tuesday, a miniature of PM Modi made up of fibre. However, what raised eyebrows was when the CM was presented with a miniature of himself by his OSD. The miniature shows Yogi Adityanath wearing his favourite saffron dress. Kaushik told FinancialExpress.com that the Chief Minister liked his gift. “He (Chief Minister) was overwhelmed to receive his miniature as a gift.”

If reports are to go by, the party has already purchased miniatures of the two leaders and soon they will be dispatched to all the offices. Kaushik said that Vinay Sahu, the artist who created this miniature is also a BJP worker and hails from Chitrakoot. He said that Sahu had first created a statue of PM Narendra Modi for which he invited applause.

“It is a low cost statue, made up of fibre. The manufacturing cost of one statue between Rs 250 – Rs 300,” he told FinancialExpress.com. “I liked his work. We told him to do something for CM Yogi Adityanath, then he created CM’s miniature.”

When asked if this statue will also be available in market, he said, “No, the statue will not be available in market. However, people can get these statues at the stall inside the party office in Delhi and states.”

While comparisons with the BJP’s decision to install statues of PM Modi and CM Yogi at all BJP offices likely to be drawn with BSP supremo Mayawati’s zealous statue overdrive when she was CM, the party does not see any controversy arising out of this. “The statues that Mayawati had got installed were worth crores. These will cost a few hundreds,” Kaushik said when asked about it. As CM, Mayawati had installed several statues of party founder Kanshi Ram and herself at public places The BJP, at that time, had criticised Mayawati for her decision and accused her of misusing public funds.

The BJP offices across the country have portraits of its founder and ideological mentors Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Also, the photographs of senior leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are common, but this is the first time when party offices will be laced with the miniatures of Modi and Yogi.