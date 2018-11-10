‘Mini Taj’ maker Faizul Hasan Qadri dies in accident; to be buried next to his Begum in his ‘monument’

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 5:56 PM

82-year-old retired postman will be buried next to his wife in the 'mini Taj' that he made in Kaser Kalan village.

Qadri had sold a piece of his agricultural land, his wife’s gold and silver jewellery and started work with the help of a local mason. (File photo: AP)

Faizul Hasan Qadri, the man behind the creation of ‘mini Taj Mahal’ in the memory of his late wife, died in a hospital in Aligarh on Friday. Reportedly, 82-year-old Qadri was hit by a motorcycle in Bulandshahr and was under treatment at a private hospital in Aligarh. Qadri had built a replica of iconic Taj Mahal for his late wife, Tajammuli Begum, at a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. Begum had died of cancer in December 2011. Qadri had sold a piece of his agricultural land, his wife’s gold and silver jewellery and started work with the help of a local mason.

Qadri started the construction of a replica of the Taj Mahal after his wife’s death. (File photo: AP)

According to a Times of India report, the 82-year-old retired postman will be buried next to his wife in the ‘mini Taj’ that he made in Kaser Kalan village. Qadri and Begum had been married in 1953. The couple did not have any children. Qadri started the construction of a replica of the Taj Mahal after his wife’s death. He buried his wife inside the structure and according to a BBC report, just as in the original Taj Mahal, Quadri had left space for his own grave next to his wife’s and prayed that ‘they should be together in the afterlife as well’.

However, in 2014 he ran out of finances but vowed to complete the structure from his pension savings. In 2015, then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav offered financial support which was turned down by Qadri and instead he requested the government for the construction of a government-run girl inter college for which he later donated his land.

Even if facing the financial crunch, Qadri had always refused to take monetary help from people and did things on his own. However, the structure is left with the task of marbles. According to Hindustan Times, Qadri’s nephew is keen to fulfil his uncle’s wishes and he will get the structure completed.

Moreover, just like the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s white-marble monument at Agra attracts thousands of visitors, visitors from nearby villages come to see Qadri’s Taj.

