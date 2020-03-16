‘Millions don’t have documents’: Telangana Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said: “There are millions of people who do not have valid documents. The Central government should rethink on the CAA.”

Joining the anti-CAA league, the Telangana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This comes almost three months after the amended citizenship law was passed by Parliament. Weeks after the CAA came into effect, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had said that he was opposed to the law and might bring a resolution against it in the Assembly.

Today, the resolution was passed in the House. Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said: “There are millions of people who do not have valid documents. The Central government should rethink on the CAA.” The amended citizenship law seeks to grant citizenship to people belonging to five minority communities — Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis — in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The law leaves out Muslims on the ground that the neighbouring countries listed in the CAA are Islamic and it is highly unlikely that they will face religious persecution in Muslim-dominated countries. However, this argument has not gone down well with a section of people and certain political parties have been questioning the government for invoking religion to grant citizenship.

Not only CAA, the opposition parties have also been opposing the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens (NRC). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh are some of the leaders who have already announced that they will not implement CAA and won’t allow NRC.

Just days ago, Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against NPR and NRC. Speaking in the House, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Centre was moving in the direction of NRC and urged the government not to move ahead with NPR and NRC.

BJP ally JDU too has asked the government to make certain changes in NPR format. It has, however, supported the Centre on CAA. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also maintained that the NRC has no justification and therefore not needed.