Milkha Singh Demise: PM Modi, President Kovind, other political leaders pay tribute to ‘Flying Sikh’

We have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians, said PM Narendra Modi.

Political leaders across the country have expressed grief over the passing of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. He died yesterday at a Chandigarh hospital after battling COVID-19 for a month. The Padma Shri awardee was 91. The sprint icon’s condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital. “The cremation will take place at 5 pm today (Saturday),” a spokesperson for the family said.

“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world,” said PM Narendra Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers.”

Rahul Gandhi said that Singh was a source of inspiration for millions of Indian. “Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh,” said Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Milkha Singh said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of one of India’s most stellar athletes #FlyingSikh Milkha Singh. May his life and achievements defying all odds inspire scores of young Indians.”

“India has lost a star. Milkha Singh ji has left us, but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. ‘Flying Sikhs’ will always live on in the hearts of Indians. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul,” said ML Khattar.

भारत ने एक सितारा खो दिया है। मिल्खा सिंह जी हमें छोड़ गए हैं, लेकिन वे हर भारतीय को देश के लिए चमकने के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। 'फ्लाइंग सिख' हमेशा भारतवासियों के दिलों में जीवित रहेंगे।

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled his death. “Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed ‘The Flying Sikh’ for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.